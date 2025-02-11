Alert: Thousands of Chickens Dies in Just 3 Days Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Andhra PradeshHealth

A bird flu outbreak has caused the death of 11,000 chickens in just three days at a poultry farm in Anummolanka, Gampalagudem Mandal.

Mohammed Yousuf11 February 2025 - 23:10
NTR District: A bird flu outbreak has caused the death of 11,000 chickens in just three days at a poultry farm in Anummolanka, Gampalagudem Mandal. The ongoing epidemic has already led to the death of lakhs of chickens across several districts in the state.

Authorities have issued orders for poultry farm owners, chicken shops, and egg distributors in the affected areas to dispose of all infected poultry and eggs immediately. Public health officials have also urged citizens to avoid consuming chicken for the time being until the situation improves.

Also Read: Bird Flu Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh: Lockdown Imposed on Poultry Sector

While Anummolanka faces a dire situation, the nearby region of Tiruvuru has also been severely impacted, with thousands of chickens dying in poultry farms over the past 15 days.

Poultry farm operators, who have invested large sums of money into their businesses, are now left devastated as their entire stock has perished in a matter of hours. The spread of bird flu has caused widespread distress among poultry farmers, who now face significant financial losses and an uncertain future.

