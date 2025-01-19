Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi District Leads to Restrictions at Courtallam Waterfalls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district is experiencing heavy rainfall, which has led to significant disruptions, including the imposition of restrictions at the popular Courtallam waterfalls.

The district administration has acted swiftly to ensure the safety of both locals and tourists, implementing measures to control access to the falls due to rising water levels.

This follows days of intense rain, which has raised safety concerns for those visiting this well-known tourist destination.

Restrictions Imposed at Courtallam Waterfalls

Courtallam, also known as Kuttalam Falls, is one of the most visited natural attractions in Tamil Nadu, situated on the Western Ghats near the Kerala border.

The area boasts nine distinct waterfalls, with the most notable being Peraruvi, Aintharuvi (Five Falls), and Puli Aruvi. These waterfalls draw large crowds, especially during the tourist season, when boating and other recreational activities are available.

However, in light of the heavy rains since Saturday night, the water flow at the falls has surged significantly.

As a result, authorities have issued restrictions on bathing in the main waterfalls and at Aintharuvi, both of which are considered dangerous under these conditions.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), which operates a boathouse near the falls, has temporarily halted these services to ensure visitor safety.

Torrential Rains Trigger Flooding and Safety Concerns

The continuous and heavy rainfall in Tenkasi and surrounding districts has led to flooding, which has caused a dramatic increase in water flow at the Courtallam Falls.

The regional authorities have raised concerns about the risk of accidents and drowning, which prompted the decision to implement restrictions on tourist activities at the site.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has attributed the downpour to a low-level atmospheric circulation present in the southwestern Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast.

This weather pattern has resulted in prolonged rainfall, impacting several districts in the region.

Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The RMC has forecast that the heavy rainfall will continue to affect multiple districts across Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi.

The weather system is expected to bring more heavy rains on Sunday, with warnings for flash floods in certain areas.

In addition to rainfall, fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea due to the dangerous squally weather conditions.

Wind speeds along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Comorin area, and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar are expected to reach 35-45 km/h, with gusts up to 55 km/h over the next two days. The weather conditions pose a significant risk to marine activities.

Also Read | DMK gears up for TN Assembly polls 2026: Here Are the Details

Impact of Northeast Monsoon and Upcoming Weather Patterns

Officials have noted that the northeast monsoon, which began on October 1, has not yet fully receded from the state. This extended monsoon season has contributed to continued rainfall, with increased moisture levels in the sea and shifting wind flow patterns.

These factors have sustained rain activity across Tamil Nadu, particularly in coastal regions.

The RMC has predicted above-average rainfall in Tamil Nadu through January 23, with maximum temperatures expected to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall has resulted in a surplus of 14 percent across the state, with Tenkasi and neighboring districts receiving more than the seasonal average.

Rainfall Statistics and Statewide Impact

The northeast monsoon has brought a notable surplus in rainfall across Tamil Nadu, with the state receiving 447 mm of rain—14 percent above the seasonal average of 393 mm.

Chennai, for example, recorded 845 mm of rain, 16 percent above the average, while Coimbatore saw a 47 percent increase in rainfall.

Despite the positive rainfall statistics, the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu between November 29 and December 1, still lingers, with damage to infrastructure and crops that has further influenced the overall rainfall data.