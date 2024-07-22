Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai & parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Mumbai and large stretches of Maharashtra continued to be pounded by heavy rains on Monday even as the administration, police, and disaster management agencies maintained a high state of alertness.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD has issued an orange alert for the Mumbai Thane and Kokan regions while forecasting heavy spells of rain during the day.

The district administration of Raigad, Kolhapur, and Chandrapur declared a holiday for schools and colleges for the day.

The winter capital of Nagpur, too, experienced heavy rains.

The coastal Konkan districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been receiving heavy downpours for the past week.

Five rivers in the Ratnagiri district—Jagbudi, Vashishti, Shastri, Kajli, Kodvali, Muchkundi, and Bavnadi—are flowing over the danger level, which disrupted the Mumbai-Goa road traffic.

In Navi Mumbai, there were around 60 revellers who had to be rescued by forming a human chain.

Over Sunday, parts of the Mumbai-MMR region received over 150 mm of rainfall, resulting in heavy water logging in some areas.

Meanwhile, NDRF has deployed teams at Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed & Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara due to the monsoon season as pre-positioning, apart from three teams at Mumbai and one team at Nagpur as regular deployment.

Teams are on alert for any emergent response at their locations, doing recess in low-lying areas and landslide-prone areas, an official said.