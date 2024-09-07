Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh in these days

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in nine districts of Andhra Pradesh during the next two days and issued an orange alert in those districts.

The weather department issued the alert to Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju (ASR), Parvatipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, East Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts. “Heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains likely at one or two places of Eluru, ASR, East Godavari, West Godavari and NTR (districts),” said the Met Department in a press release, forecasting the weather for Sunday.

It also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places of Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalli, Yanam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam and Krishna districts on Sunday.

According to the Met Department, a low-pressure area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal is now seen as a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal at 8:30 am on Saturday. “The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to move slowly nearly northwards and intensify into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around September 9,” said the department.

Further, it noted that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west northwestwards across the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh in the next three days. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Kota, Damoh, Pendra Road, Paradip and the centre of the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.