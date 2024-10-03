Hyderabad

Heavy Rainfall in Hyderabad: Significant Showers Underway

City is currently experiencing significant rainfall, with weather patterns indicating that isolated areas are receiving heavy showers.

Mohammed Yousuf3 October 2024 - 14:32
Hyderabad: City is currently experiencing significant rainfall, with weather patterns indicating that isolated areas are receiving heavy showers.

Residents are taking to social media to share their excitement and surprise at the ongoing rain. One tweet encapsulates the mood: “Aaa RAIN yenti ra” (What is this rain?), along with playful remarks about the weather. The winds are converging in South Telangana, reflecting a shift in rain patterns from Central and East Telangana, which saw showers yesterday.

Reports confirm that heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and night, particularly in South Telangana. As the convergence of northwesterly winds persists, scattered showers are actively impacting Hyderabad.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant as the weather unfolds and be prepared for potential downpours.

