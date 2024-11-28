Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu Delta Districts: Alerts Issued for Coastal and Northern Areas

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued both yellow and orange alerts for several districts across Tamil Nadu, in anticipation of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a cyclonic system developing over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department forecasts intense rain and strong winds across the state, especially in the Delta and coastal regions.

Weather Alerts Issued: Yellow and Orange for Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, the RMC issued a yellow alert for Chennai and its neighboring districts, while an orange alert has been declared for the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. The alert signals the possibility of heavy rainfall, with the potential for extremely intense showers, especially in the southern parts of the state.

Delta Districts to Experience Extreme Rainfall

The districts of Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai in the Delta region are expected to see rainfall exceeding 24.4 cm on Thursday, with the possibility of localized flooding. The RMC has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas, with some regions likely to receive rainfall up to 24 cm in isolated locations.

In addition to the Delta, other districts including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, and parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam are expected to witness significant rainfall in the coming days.

Cyclonic Storm on the Horizon: Strong Winds Predicted

The weather department has also issued warnings of strong winds gusting up to 65 km/h in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 28. These winds are likely to persist in the coming days, particularly as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

As of Thursday morning, the depression was located about 120 km east-southeast of Trincomalee, 370 km southeast of Nagapattinam, and 470 km southeast of Puducherry. The system is expected to move in a north-northwest direction, gaining strength over the next 12 hours, and may develop into a full-fledged cyclonic storm.

Impact on Travel and Airlines

The cyclonic system is anticipated to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. This has already led to disruptions in air travel, with IndiGo Airlines notifying passengers of potential delays and cancellations. Flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Salem may be affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The airline posted a travel advisory on social media, urging travelers to stay updated on flight schedules due to ongoing bad weather. Passengers are advised to check flight statuses before traveling to the airport.

Weather System’s Path and Future Impact

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to continue moving in a north-northwestward direction, skirting the Sri Lankan coastline over the next few days. While the exact crossing point of the system remains uncertain, the continued rainfall and stormy conditions are likely to persist until December 1.

This storm marks the fourth weather system to develop during the Northeast Monsoon season since mid-October, and its progress is being closely monitored by the meteorological authorities.

Rainfall Forecast for Coastal and Northern Tamil Nadu

November 29 to December 2 : The RMC has forecast heavy rainfall over the coastal regions and northern Tamil Nadu . These areas are likely to continue experiencing substantial downpours, with risks of localized flooding and disruption to daily life.

: The RMC has forecast over the and . These areas are likely to continue experiencing substantial downpours, with risks of localized flooding and disruption to daily life. Delta and Coastal Areas : Intense showers are expected to batter the Delta region and coastal districts , with warnings of flooding, especially in areas prone to waterlogging.

: Intense showers are expected to batter the and , with warnings of flooding, especially in areas prone to waterlogging. Winds: Coastal districts are also warned of strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 65 km/h, posing potential risks to infrastructure, crops, and coastal activities.

Precautionary Measures and Advisory

The Tamil Nadu State Government and local authorities are taking precautionary steps to prepare for potential flood risks and disruptions. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to stay indoors during periods of heavy rainfall and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

Emergency Services : Authorities have been put on high alert, with disaster response teams ready to assist in flood-prone areas.

: Authorities have been put on high alert, with disaster response teams ready to assist in flood-prone areas. Flood Monitoring: The state’s flood control systems are being monitored closely, and the public is encouraged to avoid low-lying areas that may be prone to waterlogging and flash floods.

Conclusion

As Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall and stormy conditions over the next few days, residents and travelers are urged to stay informed about the weather updates issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre. The developing cyclonic storm and intense rainfall in coastal and northern districts will continue to impact daily life, transportation, and infrastructure.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops and ensure your safety by following all official advisories.