Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Lash Hyderabad: Commuters Advised to Drive with Caution

Hyderabad is currently experiencing heavy rainfall with moderate to intense spells forecasted across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and heavy rains to persist for the next two hours, impacting various localities.

Key areas affected include Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Kothapet, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, and Hayathnagar, Nampally, Khairtabad, Attapur, and surroundings where scattered heavy rains have already been reported. Residents in East Hyderabad are urged to be vigilant, as the downpour is expected to expand to other parts of the city shortly.

Authorities advise commuters to exercise caution while driving due to the poor visibility and potential flooding in low-lying areas. For assistance, citizens can contact the GHMC Disaster Response Force at 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

As heavy rains continue to lash the city, the situation is being closely monitored. Stay safe and updated on weather alerts.