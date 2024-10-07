Heavy rains damage new roof at Ratnagiri railway station

Mumbai: A newly installed roof and cladding were damaged at Ratnagiri railway station amid heavy rains in the Konkan region, officials said on Monday.

According to officials of the Konkan Railway, tin sheets were blown away and cladding fell, damaging about 15 to 20 sq ft roof, as heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the region on Sunday evening.

The structure at the west entrance of the railway station was erected as a part of a beautification project undertaken by the state public works department, and the work is yet to be completed, they said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the structure’s cladding is seen hanging and later falling. The entire roof is seen swaying with the wind.

“The roof is damaged even before the entire work is completed,” a railway official said, adding that they have also received complaints about water leakage from Kudal and Sindhudurg Nagari railway stations.

Passengers are raising questions about the quality of the work done, he said.

A Konkan Railway spokesperson said since the public works department is carrying out the work, they have informed the concerned authorities about the damage.

The department has signed an MoU with the Konkan Railway for the beautification of the façade and entrance of around 36 railway stations.