Heavy rains hit Bengal, 3 die

Kolkata: At least three people were killed in the last 24 hours with the latest tragedy: a man was swept away at Asansol as life in major parts of West Bengal by and large was affected following rains and landslides for the past week, official sources said on Saturday.

A report said the lifeline of the Sikkim No. 10 Highway, which connects the landlocked eastern Himalayan state, was disrupted following a number of landslides in Kalimpong district, sources said.

One person was killed when his car was swept away by the strong current while negotiating a submerged bridge near Kalyanpur in West Bardhaman.

The NDRF recovered the body of the deceased this morning. Elsewhere, a 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy (Dhrubajyoti Mondal) were killed in rain-related incidents on Friday.

Saurabhi Das, an M.Sc. student, was electrocuted by a live cable wire submerged in rainwater near her house in Salkia under Howrah district.

The boy was buried alive after a portion of a three-story building collapsed at Baguiati in North 24 Parganas.

The flight services at Andal Airport or Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport have been suspended following waterlogging in the entire arena in Bardhaman.

The flight services at Dum Dum airport were also affected by waterlogging in many parts, including the tarmac, sources added.

The state government has opened control rooms in many affected districts to monitor the situation, as reports of waterlogging and partial flooding were reported from various districts of south Bengal as well as north Bengal.

Sources said the government also cancelled all leave in all the emergency departments, and the chief secretary directed all DMs to report him about the situation.

He also asked in situations where it was needed to open relief camps for the affected people.

In Birbhum, the rivers have flooded many temporary bridges, affecting life. The Kankalitala Temple’s sanctum sanctorum has been underwater since Thursday.

In Kolkata’s Salt Lake City, the Bidhannagar Municipality has deployed pumps to drain water from the IT hub and other affected areas.