Heavy Rains Lashed Several Parts of the City: IMD Issues More Alerts till Saturday.

Hyderabad: Heavy Rains Lashed Several Parts of the City: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and widespread inconvenience. Localities such as Kukatpally, KPHB, Nizampet, Miyapur, Moosapet, Balanagar, Sanathnagar, and Erragadda were particularly affected, with continuous downpours soaking the streets and bringing life to a grinding halt.

Heavy Rains Lashed Several Parts of the City: Madhapur, Hi-Tech City Also Hit

The IT corridor, including Madhapur, Hi-Tech City, Kondapur, and Serilingampally, also bore the brunt of the downpour. Heavy rains were reported in Hakimpet, Khairatabad, and the Cantonment area, with visuals showing waterlogged roads and stranded commuters.

Motorists in Trouble, Shelter Under Metro Pillars

Vehicular movement came to a standstill across several parts of the city, with motorists caught in waist-deep water and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Many commuters were seen taking shelter under metro rail pillars as visibility dropped and road conditions worsened.

GHMC Issues Alert, Advises People to Stay Indoors

In response to the situation, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has put its emergency teams on alert. The civic body urged citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Drainage clearing and waterlogging management teams have been deployed to key intersections.

IMD Predicts More Rain Until Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall over the next three days in Hyderabad and other districts. Districts under alert include:

Hyderabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Hanumakonda Warnings: Gusty winds expected to reach up to 40 kmph in affected regions.

Citizens Urged to Remain Vigilant

Authorities have requested the public to stay updated through official advisories and avoid low-lying areas. Emergency helplines have been activated for any assistance needed during the ongoing weather crisis.