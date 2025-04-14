Here’s how Ajith Kumar’s racing team is different from other participating teams in the GT4 European series!

Chennai: Actor-turned-racer Ajith Kumar is making waves in the 2025 GT4 European Series with his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, which has announced a unique strategy that sets it apart from the rest of the grid.

While all the other 45 teams in the competition have entered two drivers each, Ajith Kumar is the only solo driver competing in the entire series. This makes him the lone contender among 90 participants, bringing a fresh and challenging perspective to the tournament.

Unique Pit Stop Strategy for a Solo Racer

Ajith’s team took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate on how this one-driver setup would operate within the rules of the competition. GT4 regulations mandate a pit stop for driver swaps, and as the sole driver for his team, Ajith will have to exit and re-enter his vehicle, remaining outside the car for at least one second during each mandatory stop.

“This endeavour is undertaken with the primary goal of gaining valuable experience and honing skills in a highly competitive environment,” the team posted. They also shared a video of Ajith practising pit stop transitions, which is gaining traction on social media.

About the GT4 European Series

The GT4 European Series is a prestigious sports car racing competition held across various iconic circuits in Europe. The series is known for its cost-effective racing model and inclusion of multiple classes—Silver, Pro-Am, and Am—to suit various driver experience levels. It has become a strong platform for amateur and aspiring professional racers alike.

Upcoming Races for Ajith Kumar in 2025

Ajith Kumar’s racing calendar for 2025 is packed with thrilling events:

Zandvoort Circuit (May 16–18)

(May 16–18) Spa-Francorchamps (June 26–29)

(June 26–29) Misano Circuit (July 18–20)

(July 18–20) Nürburgring (August)

(August) Barcelona Circuit (October 10–12)

Recent Achievements of Ajith Kumar Racing

Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar Racing secured 3rd place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025 event. The team followed up with another podium finish at the 12H Mugello race in Italy, further cementing its place as a competitive force in international racing.

Ajith Kumar: More Than Just a Driver

Not only is Ajith an active racer, but he also owns and leads Ajith Kumar Racing. His teammates include Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod, with Bas Koeten Racing providing technical and logistical support.

Fan Support and National Pride

Ajith Kumar’s racing venture continues to garner massive support from fans and sports enthusiasts. The team expressed its heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering encouragement and pledged to keep making the nation proud through consistent performances.