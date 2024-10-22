“HI LIFE BRIDES” Exhibition Returns to Hyderabad: A Premier Wedding, Bridal & Festive Showcase

Hyderabad:The much-awaited “HI LIFE BRIDES” exhibition, India’s largest and most loved wedding, bridal, and festive shopping event, is back just in time for the wedding and festival season.

The three-day extravaganza, being held from 22nd to 24th October at HICC, Novotel in Hyderabad, promises to bring the best of bridal and festive collections from top designers across the nation, all under one roof.

Organized by Mr. Aby. P. Dominic, MD & CEO of Hi Life Exhibitions, the event offers an exclusive avenue for bridal ensembles, wedding essentials, and fashion collections. Attendees can explore a wide array of jewellery, apparel, accessories, footwear, and lifestyle products curated by renowned designers.

“HILIFE BRIDES” is set to be the ultimate destination shopping experience for brides-to-be and festival shoppers alike, featuring the latest in fashion and wedding trends. The exhibition is open for three days, making it the perfect opportunity for shoppers to immerse themselves in a world of luxury, style, and elegance.

Don’t miss the chance to indulge in the finest collections at this premier bridal and festive shopping event in Hyderabad!