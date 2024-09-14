HI names 33-member core probable group for national women’s coaching camp

Bengaluru: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.

The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru, marking the start of the team’s preparation for the women’s Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be played at the newly-constructed Rajgir Stadium in Bihar from November 11 to 20.

“The upcoming National Women’s Coaching Camp is a crucial step in our preparations for the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy,” said Harendra Singh, head coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, in a release.

“This camp will allow us to refine our strategies, work on specific areas that need improvement, and build on the strengths we displayed during the FIH Pro League.

“With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Rajgir for the first time, it is a unique opportunity for our team to perform at their best on home soil.

We are focused on enhancing our skills, fitness, teamwork, and this camp will lay the foundation for a successful tournament,” he said.

The Indian women’s team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season, where they faced challenging matches in London and Antwerp against teams such as Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain.

Under the leadership of captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Navneet Kaur, and guided by Harendra, the team demonstrated moments of brilliance throughout the tournament.

The camp will see the following players:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita , Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Choudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.