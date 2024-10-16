Hyderabad

High Court Denies Relief to IAS Officers Including Amrapali, Orders to Join AP Duty

The Telangana High Court dismissed the petition filed by IAS officers, including Amrapali, who had challenged the verdict of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2024 - 16:42
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed the petition filed by IAS officers, including Amrapali, who had challenged the verdict of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The IAS officers had approached the High Court yesterday in an attempt to overturn the CAT’s ruling.

However, the court upheld the earlier decision, ordering the officers to report for duty in Andhra Pradesh immediately, marking a setback for the petitioners.

The verdict reaffirms the standing decision and emphasizes the necessity for compliance with administrative directives.

