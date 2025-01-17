Himachal Pradesh Minister Mr. Rajesh Dharmani Visits Telangana for Educational Tour

Hyderabad: Mr. Rajesh Dharmani, Hon’ble Minister for Technical Education, Vocational, and Industrial Training from Himachal Pradesh, is currently on an educational tour in Telangana. As part of this visit, a one-day training program on soft skills was organized by Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy in collaboration with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

Addressing the students during the program, Minister Mr. Rajesh Dharmani emphasized the importance of skill development and urged the students to enhance their abilities to meet future challenges. He also extended an invitation to students and faculty members to visit Himachal Pradesh for further educational exchange and collaboration.

The event saw the presence of the Secretary of the Department of Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, who accompanied the minister. Mr. Zafar Javeed, the Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society, honored the minister with a traditional shawl and presented a memento as a token of appreciation. Dr. Anupama Koneru, Principal of Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, delivered the welcome speech for the guests.

The program was attended by students, staff, and Principals from the constituent colleges, along with members of the TASK team, who actively participated in the event.

Minister Dharmani’s visit aims to foster stronger educational ties between Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, focusing on the exchange of knowledge and skills development initiatives.