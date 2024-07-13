Hina Khan shares emotional pictures with mother amid cancer treatment

New Delhi: Hina Khan, the popular television actress, has been sharing her journey battling stage 3 breast cancer with her followers on social media. Recently, she posted a series of candid pictures with her mother, along with a heartfelt note.

In her emotional Instagram post, Hina highlighted the comforting role her mother has played throughout her diagnosis and treatment. “A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children.

This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable, but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain. A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength,” Hina wrote.

The images depict tender moments between Hina and her mother, showcasing the support and love they share. Hina’s post garnered reactions from numerous television personalities, including Kushal Tandon, Arjun Bijlani, Parth Samthaan, and Ekta Kapoor, who expressed their support with red heart emojis.

Fans also poured in their well-wishes, with one comment reading, “Aap bahut jaldi theek ho jaaogi mai dua kar rahi hun aapke liye.” Another user noted, “Now we know where all this strength is coming from supermom.”

Hina Khan first disclosed her cancer diagnosis on June 28, informing her fans about undergoing chemotherapy. She continues to document her treatment and experiences, maintaining an optimistic outlook.