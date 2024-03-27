Hindus Offer Prayers at Kamal Maula Mosque Amid Ongoing ASI Survey

Dhar: In a scene of religious devotion mixed with ongoing legal proceedings, Hindus gathered at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district to offer prayers on Tuesday. The event unfolded alongside a court-mandated survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Per an ASI directive issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are permitted to worship inside the Kamal Maula Mosque every Tuesday, while Fridays are designated for Muslim prayers at the site.

Devotees arrived at the historic complex around 7:15 am, preceding the commencement of the survey.

On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh High Court instructed the ASI to conduct a ‘scientific survey’ of the Kamal Maula Mosque within six weeks. This complex, believed by Hindus to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), is also regarded as the Kamal Maula Mosque by the Muslim community.

Following the court’s orders, the ASI team, accompanied by senior police and administrative officials, initiated its survey on March 22 at the disputed site in the tribal-dominated district.

Balveer Singh, vice president of Bhoj Utsav Samiti, expressed optimism that the ASI survey would lead to a constructive resolution of the dispute. He reiterated the Hindu community’s claim to the site, asserting its historical significance as a temple dedicated to Maa Saraswati.

Earlier assertions by archaeologist K K Muhammed also support the view that the complex was initially a Saraswati temple before being repurposed as an Islamic place of worship.

Legend holds that Raja Bhoj, a Hindu monarch, installed the statue of Vagdevi in Kamal Maula Mosque in 1034 AD. Hindu groups allege that the statue was subsequently taken to London by the British in 1875.