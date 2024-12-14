Hindutva Activist Disrupts Azaan in Maharashtra; Police Investigating Incident

In a disturbing incident in Prakasha City, a Hindutva activist disrupted the Azaan at a local mosque and allegedly threatened the people inside, demanding that the loudspeaker be switched off. The event unfolded during the evening of Azaan when the mosque’s muezzin began calling the faithful to pray.

The individual, identified as a local activist, entered the mosque during the Azaan and aggressively demanded that the loudspeaker be turned off. When the muezzin continued with the call to prayer, He allegedly began misbehaving with the person, pushing and shoving him. Witnesses say that His actions were disruptive and disrespectful, causing tension among the congregants present at the mosque.

A CCTV video capturing the incident, which shows a Man entering the mosque and confronting the muezzin, has since gone viral on social media. The video has sparked outrage among residents, with many condemning the act of intolerance and the aggression shown towards the religious practice.

Nandurbar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shravan Dutt confirmed that the incident had been brought to the police’s attention. However, he added that the mosque authorities had not filed a formal complaint yet. “We are aware of the incident, and our team will take appropriate action once the mosque management makes a complaint,” said SP Dutt.

The Man is known to be from the local area and was reportedly conducting a program when the incident occurred. While the exact motivations behind his actions remain unclear, it is speculated that his behavior was driven by religious intolerance, especially given the provocative nature of the incident.

Local Muslim leaders have expressed concern over the incident, calling it a direct assault on religious freedom and community harmony. Some have demanded stronger action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

As of now, authorities have not made any arrests, but the situation remains under investigation. The police are encouraging the mosque management to file an official complaint, which will allow them to take further legal steps.

This incident adds to the growing concern about the rising instances of religious intolerance in various parts of India. As the investigation continues, many are calling for peaceful dialogue and mutual respect to resolve such tensions.