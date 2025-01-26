Historic Ramagiri Khila Fort to Be Developed as a Tourism Hub with Rs 5 Crore Investment

Peddapalli: The historic Ramagiri Khila, located just six kilometers from Begampet Mandal headquarters, is all set to be developed into a major tourist destination. The fort, which has been neglected for decades, will soon undergo significant development with an investment of Rs. 5 crore sanctioned by the State government through the Tourism Department.

Ramagiri Khila: A Glimpse into Ancient History

Ramagiri Khila, believed to have been constructed on hillocks in the 1st century, is a testament to centuries of history. The fort, which remained hidden in the forest for years, was recently unearthed by the Archaeology Department, revealing its rich past. Historians suggest that Ramagiri dates back to 4000 BC and was ruled by various ancient kings, including Goutamiputra Satakarni and Pulomavi. The fort was also occupied by the Kakatiya dynasty, the Mughals, and the Golconda Nawabs at various points in history.

Proposed Developments for Tourism

The proposed facelift for Ramagiri Khila includes a range of infrastructural developments aimed at improving accessibility and visitor experience. Key plans include:

Construction of a compound wall for protection.

for protection. Steps to facilitate easy access to the fort.

to facilitate easy access to the fort. Development of a parking area , welcome arch , rest shelters , children’s play area , washrooms , and drinking water facilities .

, , , , , and . Modernization of wells on the hillocks.

on the hillocks. Development of roads, landscaping, sanitation, and lighting arrangements to make the fort more tourist-friendly.

Historical Significance of Ramagiri Khila

Ramagiri Khila has several significant historical structures, including nine cannons and 40 thoranams (festoons). These were integral to the fort’s defense mechanisms and add to its charm. Medicinal plants found on the hillocks are also of interest to botanists, adding another layer of importance to the fort’s heritage.

Efforts for Development and Tourism Potential

The initiative to develop Ramagiri Khila as a tourist spot comes after years of efforts by local leaders and citizens. A padayatra led by former union minister Ch Vidhyasagar Rao and proposals by the then Karimnagar collector Neetu Kumari Prasad have all contributed to the push for development. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, whose constituency includes Manthani, met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawath to request assistance in bringing the fort into the tourism spotlight.

What Lies Ahead?



As the state government and local authorities take steps toward making Ramagiri Khila a must-visit destination, the local populace is eagerly waiting to see if this move will successfully transform the fort into a flourishing tourism hub.

