11 HMPV Cases Reported in Hyderabad

HMPV Cases: Hyderabad reports 11 confirmed cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory infection, detected by a private laboratory. Learn more about the findings and the health implications.

A private laboratory in Hyderabad has reported detecting 11 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, despite the Telangana Public Health Department’s earlier statement that no such cases had been identified in the state. The findings were revealed after Mani Microbiological Laboratory in the city conducted tests in December 2024.

Details of the Laboratory Tests and HMPV Cases

The laboratory tested 258 respiratory samples from patients with various viral infections. Of these, 205 samples tested positive for different upper respiratory tract infections, with 11 cases specifically testing positive for HMPV. This viral infection can cause respiratory pneumonia, leading to symptoms similar to those of a common cold or flu.

Reassurance from Health Experts About HMPV

Dr. Sivaranjini Santosh, a senior pediatric specialist from Hyderabad, reassured the public about the virus, clarifying that HMPV is not a new or novel threat. “People should not panic thinking that HMPV is something new or novel. Even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has made it clear that HMPV has been present in India for a long time,” Dr. Santosh stated. She added that about 5 percent of the samples tested in the laboratory were positive for HMPV, with all affected individuals recovering without serious complications.

Other Respiratory Infections Found in the Testing Data

In addition to the 11 cases of HMPV, the laboratory also detected several other common respiratory infections. These included 94 samples positive for bacterial pneumonia, 62 for rhinovirus, and 33 for adenovirus, which are known causes of the flu and common cold. Nine individuals were found to have influenza, and one person tested positive for H1N1.

Public Health Authorities and the Need for Accurate Reporting

Although the Telangana Public Health Department had earlier denied the presence of HMPV cases in the state, the findings from a respected private laboratory suggest the virus is indeed circulating. Health experts urge the public to stay informed and not panic, as HMPV does not pose a significant risk beyond the usual seasonal respiratory illnesses.

These recent developments underscore the importance of accurate and transparent reporting by health authorities and diagnostic laboratories, particularly during flu season, to ensure that the public receives timely and reliable information about ongoing health risks.