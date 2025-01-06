HMPV Concerns Intensify as Flu-like Illnesses Increase in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, January 6, 2025 – With the chilly, overcast weather and early morning fog settling in, Hyderabad is witnessing a gradual increase in seasonal upper respiratory tract infections.

In recent days, nursing homes, private clinics, and Basthi Dawakhanas in the city have reported a rise in walk-in patients suffering from flu-like symptoms, including dry cough, body pains, and fever.

This surge in respiratory illnesses comes at a time when global attention is also focused on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections, which are spreading in China and other countries.

Rise in Upper and Lower Respiratory Infections

Health experts in Hyderabad have observed a clear increase in viral fevers and chest infections over the last two weeks. The combination of cold weather, fog, and seasonal changes has contributed to the spread of these infections. Despite the rise in cases, doctors report that most patients are recovering well with appropriate treatment and care.

According to local medical professionals, basic precautions are essential during this time of year, especially with the chilly weather that exacerbates respiratory conditions. Dr. Ravi Kumar, a city-based pulmonologist, advises, “While there is a slight surge in upper and lower respiratory tract infections, there is no immediate cause for concern. The key lies in strengthening the immune system and following preventive measures.”

Immunity Boosting Tips for Seasonal Illnesses

In light of the increase in flu-like symptoms and respiratory infections, health experts in Hyderabad are encouraging the public to focus on boosting their immunity. Here are some traditional Indian practices that can help strengthen immunity and reduce the likelihood of falling ill:

General Health Measures:

Warm Water Intake: Drink warm water throughout the day to stay hydrated and keep the throat moist. Pranayama and Meditation: Engage in pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily to reduce stress and improve lung function. Spices and Herbs: Include turmeric (haldi), cumin (jeera), coriander (dhaniya), and garlic (lahsun) in cooking. These ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Chavanprash: Take a tablespoon of Chavanprash every morning. Chavanprash is a traditional herbal supplement known to strengthen the immune system. Diabetics should opt for sugarless Chavanprash. Herbal Teas: Drink herbal tea made from basil (tulsi), cinnamon (dalchini), black pepper (kalimirch), dry ginger (shunthi), and raisins (munakka). A cup of this tea once or twice a day can help soothe the throat and improve overall immunity. Golden Milk: Consuming golden milk, made by adding half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to 150 ml of hot milk, once or twice a day can help in reducing inflammation and boosting immunity.

Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Infections

As the number of flu-like cases continues to rise in the city, health experts urge the public to take essential precautions to minimize the risk of infection:

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of the virus.

while coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of the virus. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizers, especially after coughing or sneezing.

with soap and water or use hand sanitizers, especially after coughing or sneezing. Avoid close contact with people who are showing symptoms of a cold or flu.

with people who are showing symptoms of a cold or flu. Stay warm and wear appropriate clothing to protect yourself from the cold weather, especially during early mornings and evenings.

and wear appropriate clothing to protect yourself from the cold weather, especially during early mornings and evenings. Ensure proper ventilation in your home to prevent the accumulation of cold air, which can trigger respiratory problems.

The Role of Nutrition in Boosting Immunity

Nutrition plays a vital role in supporting the body’s defense against seasonal infections. Doctors in Hyderabad emphasize eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals. Some foods, such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens, are particularly beneficial for the immune system during winter months.

When to Seek Medical Help

While many cases of respiratory infections are mild and recover with home remedies, doctors recommend seeking medical attention if symptoms persist for more than a few days or worsen. High fever, shortness of breath, and chest pain should be immediately addressed by a healthcare professional.