Holiday for Schools on January 1: Telangana Government’s Special Announcement

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for grand New Year celebrations. As the state bids farewell to 2024 and prepares to welcome 2025, excitement is palpable among the citizens. Amidst this festive spirit, the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has delivered delightful news for students and employees. The government has officially declared January 1 as a public holiday to mark the New Year.

According to the announcement, all schools and government offices across Telangana will remain closed on January 1. This decision by the government provides students and employees an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the New Year with their families and loved ones without any obligations.

Additionally, the month of January 2025 is expected to bring more holidays for schools and colleges in Telangana. Significant occasions such as New Year’s Day, Makar Sankranti, and Republic Day contribute to a total of 8 holidays in January. This makes the start of the year even more exciting for students and working professionals alike.

The government’s declaration ensures that neither students nor employees need to attend school or work on January 1, allowing them to kick off the year in a joyous and relaxed manner. Moreover, with a string of holidays lined up, January promises to be a month filled with festivities and leisure.