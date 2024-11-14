Hon’ble Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Nominated as Executive ŚChairman of NALSA

New Delhi: The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has announced the appointment of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the new Executive Chairman of NALSA. Justice Gavai’s appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the efforts to ensure accessible and free legal aid for all citizens, especially those from marginalized and economically weaker sections of society.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai Takes Charge as Executive Chairman

Before being appointed as the Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice B.R. Gavai served as the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), where he played a pivotal role in advancing legal aid efforts. As the new Executive Chairman, Justice Gavai is expected to lead NALSA’s mission of providing free legal aid and upholding the constitutional mandate of Article 39-A, which ensures justice for all citizens, irrespective of their financial or social status.

In his new role, Justice Gavai’s leadership is expected to further NALSA’s commitment to making justice accessible to all, particularly those who face significant barriers in accessing legal services. His efforts will focus on ensuring that the right to justice is not denied to anyone due to economic constraints or social marginalization.

Justice Surya Kant Appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC)

In addition to the appointment of Justice Gavai, NALSA is also pleased to announce the nomination of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the new Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC).

The SCLSC plays a critical role in ensuring that underprivileged and marginalized sections of society have access to legal services, particularly in the Supreme Court. With Justice Surya Kant’s appointment, the SCLSC is set to continue its vital work of breaking down financial and social barriers that prevent citizens from seeking justice in the highest court of the land.

Commitment to Justice for All

Both appointments underscore the unwavering commitment of NALSA and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee to the principle of equal justice and the vision of providing legal assistance to the underserved across the nation. The leadership of Justice Gavai and Justice Surya Kant is expected to strengthen these efforts and ensure that the constitutional goal of “justice for all” becomes a reality for every citizen of India.