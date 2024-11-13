Telangana Government to Distribute 5 Lakh Double-Bedroom Houses Soon, Process Underway

Hyderabad: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Minister for Revenue and Housing, has reiterated the government’s commitment to promptly address the pressing issues of housing, land, and welfare during an interactive session held with Congress party workers and the public at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. The session witnessed a significant turnout, with citizens presenting their grievances and requests on a range of matters, including land disputes and housing challenges.

Key Points from Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s Address:

Commitment to Housing Solutions:

Ponguleti emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to resolve issues related to Indiramma housing and Dharani land records, with many citizens expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of these matters by previous administrations.

Addressing Land and Housing Backlog:

The Minister criticized the negligence of the previous government, which he claimed resulted in widespread housing and land-related issues across the state. He reaffirmed the ruling government’s promise to approve 4-5 lakh double-bedroom houses in the first phase of its housing initiative, with the process already underway.

Reforms to Ease Land Issues:

Ponguleti also revealed that new regulations under the R.O.R Act (Records of Rights Act) are being introduced to streamline land documentation and address land issues more systematically. He stated that the government is selecting housing beneficiaries through village meetings, ensuring the process remains free of lobbying or favoritism.

Strong Stance on Public Servant Protection:

Responding to the Lagacharla incident in which Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain was attacked, the Minister vowed that the actual perpetrators would be identified and brought to justice. He asserted that attacks on public servants would not be tolerated under any circumstances and condemned attempts to disrupt public administration under the guise of political camouflage.

Progress on Farm Loan Waivers:

Regarding farm loan waivers, Ponguleti highlighted that the government had already processed Rs. 18,000 crores of the Rs. 27,000 crores required for loan waivers within 27 days, and the remaining amount would be cleared shortly.

Support for Farmers:

In a major relief to farmers, the Minister announced a Rs. 500 bonuses for fine quality paddy grains, assuring that the government would procure every last grain produced by farmers to ensure their financial stability.

Launch of the 2024 ROR Act:

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also announced plans to introduce the 2024 ROR Act aimed at addressing land issues comprehensively. The Minister expressed confidence that the reforms would serve as a model for other states across the nation.

Minister’s Call for Peaceful Solutions:

In his closing remarks, the Minister urged all stakeholders to seek peaceful resolutions to ongoing issues and appealed for cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the government’s welfare initiatives.