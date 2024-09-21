Hostel Warden Accused of Harassing Girls; Students File Complaint in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad – In a disturbing incident, female students from a hostel run by a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Rajendranagar have accused the warden of repeated harassment and unjustified physical abuse.

The students, deeply troubled by the warden’s behavior, claimed that she has been mistreating them regularly without any valid reason.

Taking action against the alleged mistreatment, the students have filed a formal complaint with the Rajendranagar Police Station. Authorities are expected to initiate an investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served.