HSBC India Secures RBI Approval to Open 20 New Branches in Key Cities

Mumbai: HSBC India has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to expand its footprint by opening 20 new bank branches across key cities. This move aligns with the bank’s strategy to tap into India’s rapidly growing wealth market and enhance its International Wealth and Premier Banking services.

HSBC India’s Expansion Plans

The new HSBC branches will be launched in Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Faridabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Patna, Rajkot, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam. These cities have been identified for their growing wealth pools, catering to affluent, high-net-worth (HNW), and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients with domestic and international banking needs.

Also Read: Mysterious Airstrip Nears Completion on Yemeni Island Amid Houthi Threats

HSBC currently operates 26 branches across 14 cities in India, including its largest branch in Bengaluru, covering 8,300 square feet. The expansion aims to solidify HSBC’s position as the preferred international bank for India’s affluent and globally mobile clientele.

India’s Wealth Market Growth & HSBC’s Focus

India’s wealth market is experiencing exponential growth, with the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) expected to increase by 50% by 2028. HSBC is actively enhancing its wealth solutions to meet this demand by:

Launching Global Private Banking in 2023

Acquiring L&T Investment Management in 2022

Strengthening Premier Banking services in 2024

What HSBC India Leaders Say

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, stated:

“India is an important market for HSBC, and wealth in India is a key focus. Our goal is to be the leading international bank for India’s affluent and globally mobile customers. These new branches will strengthen our International Wealth and Premier Banking services, reinforcing our commitment to clients in India and our growing non-resident clientele worldwide.”

HSBC India’s Competitive Edge

Enhanced Wealth Management Services – Offering tailored banking solutions for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). Premier & International Banking Growth – Strengthening services for globally mobile clients. Strategic Presence Expansion – Increasing accessibility in key cities with high wealth concentration.

With this expansion, HSBC India is set to capitalize on India’s booming wealth sector, strengthening its global banking network while catering to the rising demand for international wealth management solutions.

Follow for the latest banking & finance news Discover the best international banking solutions Stay ahead in wealth management trends