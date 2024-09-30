Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar Buffer Zone: RB-X Markings on Secretariat and GHMC Buildings

In a significant development concerning urban planning and environmental regulations, markings labeled "RB-X" have been placed on the Secretariat and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) buildings, indicating that they are located within the Hussain Sagar buffer zone.

Fouzia Farhana30 September 2024 - 19:38
579 2 minutes read
Hussain Sagar Buffer Zone: RB-X Markings on Secretariat and GHMC Buildings
Hussain Sagar Buffer Zone: RB-X Markings on Secretariat and GHMC Buildings

In a significant development concerning urban planning and environmental regulations, markings labeled “RB-X” have been placed on the Secretariat and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) buildings, indicating that they are located within the Hussain Sagar buffer zone.

This move has raised eyebrows among local officials and citizens alike, as it could imply potential restrictions or scrutiny regarding the use and maintenance of these prominent structures. The markings were made by a group led by activist Bakka Judson, who is advocating for stricter adherence to buffer zone regulations to protect the ecological integrity of the Hussain Sagar Lake and its surrounding areas.

Judson emphasized the importance of maintaining the ecological balance and called on the government to ensure that all constructions in the buffer zone comply with environmental guidelines. The Secretary and GHMC officials are expected to address these concerns and clarify the implications of the RB-X markings on the operations of these government buildings.

As discussions continue, citizens are keenly observing how this situation will unfold and what measures will be taken to protect the Hussain Sagar area while balancing developmental needs.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana30 September 2024 - 19:38
579 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hydra commissioner gives explanation on Musi River basin

Hydra commissioner gives explanation on Musi River basin

30 September 2024 - 21:27
Metro to Introduce Nominal Parking Fee at Nagole and Miyapur Stations from October 6

Metro to Introduce Nominal Parking Fee at Nagole and Miyapur Stations from October 6

30 September 2024 - 20:06
Revenue Officials Seal Houses in Chaderghat Area for Demolition

Revenue Officials Seal Houses in Chaderghat Area for Demolition

30 September 2024 - 19:53
HYDRA's Demolition Drive Stopped: Court Issues Warning Over Law Violations

HYDRA’s Demolition Drive Stopped: Court Issues Warning Over Law Violations

30 September 2024 - 18:31
Back to top button