In a significant development concerning urban planning and environmental regulations, markings labeled “RB-X” have been placed on the Secretariat and GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) buildings, indicating that they are located within the Hussain Sagar buffer zone.

This move has raised eyebrows among local officials and citizens alike, as it could imply potential restrictions or scrutiny regarding the use and maintenance of these prominent structures. The markings were made by a group led by activist Bakka Judson, who is advocating for stricter adherence to buffer zone regulations to protect the ecological integrity of the Hussain Sagar Lake and its surrounding areas.

Hussain Sagar Buffer Zone: RB-X Markings on Secretariat and GHMC Buildings pic.twitter.com/TlIktcwXbs — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 30, 2024

Judson emphasized the importance of maintaining the ecological balance and called on the government to ensure that all constructions in the buffer zone comply with environmental guidelines. The Secretary and GHMC officials are expected to address these concerns and clarify the implications of the RB-X markings on the operations of these government buildings.

As discussions continue, citizens are keenly observing how this situation will unfold and what measures will be taken to protect the Hussain Sagar area while balancing developmental needs.