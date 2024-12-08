Hyd police bust fake visa racket: Two arrested

Hyderabad: The city police have busted a fake visa racket by arresting two persons.

Police seized two laptops, five cell phones, 13 agreement papers of victims, 11 visa-approved papers, one labour license, five rubber stamps, and one four-wheeler, all worth about Rs 25 lakhs from their possession.

On credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team, in collaboration with Narayanguda Police, arrested Yeruva Abhishek Reddy (30) and Thumma Chinnamma (41) when they were operating a fake job visa under the guise of “JMJ Reddy Consultancy” in Himayatnagar since 2020.

The duo issued counterfeit visas and job offers for overseas employment, duping approximately 25 victims of Rs 83 lakh, a police statement said on Sunday.

The consultancy promised quick visas, high-salary jobs, and other benefits but failed to deliver.

Investigations revealed they used fraudulent funds for lavish expenditures, including purchasing a Kia Seltos car.

A case was registered at Narayanguda Police Station, and further investigation is underway.