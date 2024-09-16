HyderabadTelangana

Hyderabad: 18-Year-Old Ends Life After Father’s Scolding Over Late Outing

An 18-year-old intermediate student named Ashok died by suicide at his home on Sunday after being scolded by his father.

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old intermediate student named Ashok died by suicide at his home on Sunday after being scolded by his father.

Ashok, who was pursuing his intermediate studies at a private college, went out with friends to immerse a Ganesh idol at a local lake on Sunday. He returned home late at night without informing his parents about his whereabouts.

Upon his return, Ashok’s father allegedly scolded him for not notifying the family before going out. Ashok reportedly became depressed over the incident and later hanged himself in his room.

Upon receiving information, Suraram police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the mortuary for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

