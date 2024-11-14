Hyderabad Accident: Drunk Driver Ploughs into Pedestrians Near Niloufer Cafe in Red Hills; Multiple Injured

Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Red Hills area near Niloufer Cafe, when a speeding car driven by an inebriated driver lost control and ploughed into a group of pedestrians, leaving several injured. The incident took place around midnight under the Nampally Police Station limits, causing panic and chaos in the area.

Details of the Incident:

According to eyewitness reports, the car, driven by a man in a drunken state, struck a group of pedestrians who were walking near Niloufer Cafe. The crash resulted in three serious injuries, with the victims immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Local residents, enraged by the accident, swiftly apprehended the driver before he could flee the scene and handed him over to the police.

One uncontrolled car crushes a lady and injured many near #NilouferCafe at #RedHills under #Nampally Police Station limits, driver was in drunk condition tried to flee caught by locals. pic.twitter.com/tx4GsVhIRj — BNN Channel (@Bavazir_network) November 14, 2024

Locals React to the Incident:

The situation escalated quickly as the drunk driver tried to escape the scene after the crash. However, he was caught by angry locals who, in their outrage, also damaged the vehicle. Police arrived shortly after, taking control of the situation and arresting the driver. The car was towed away by traffic police for further inspection.

Police Investigation Underway:

The Nampally Police have registered a case following the incident and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities have confirmed that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident, and they are working to determine the exact cause of the crash. The police are also conducting further inquiries to identify the extent of the injuries sustained by the victims.

Public Concern Over Drunk Driving:

This incident has once again raised serious concerns about the dangers of drunk driving in Hyderabad. Despite ongoing awareness campaigns, incidents like this continue to highlight the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, especially related to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Victims Receiving Treatment:

The injured pedestrians were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care. Authorities have not yet provided updates on the exact nature of their injuries, but local sources indicate that their conditions are stable.

Key Details:

