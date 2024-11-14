Hyderabad YouTuber Arrested for Extorting Money After Posting Family Videos on Social Media

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old YouTuber, Thanveer Ahmed, has been arrested by the Rein Bazaar police for allegedly extorting money from a family after posting videos of them on social media platforms. The accused, who operates a popular news channel on YouTube and Facebook, reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the family in exchange for removing the videos.

According to the police, Thanveer Ahmed had shared a video involving the family and later contacted them, demanding a large sum of money to take down the footage. One of the family members, identified as Lateef, filed a complaint with the police, leading to an investigation and the registration of a case.

The police arrested Thanveer after a sting operation in which he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 70,000 from Lateef at a local lodge. Authorities also revealed that Thanveer has been implicated in at least four other similar cases of extortion.

The police are continuing their investigation into the suspect’s activities, and Thanveer is expected to face further charges in connection with his alleged criminal actions.

Key Points:

Thanveer Ahmed, a YouTuber, extorted Rs 70,000 from a family after posting their videos online.

The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Rein Bazaar area.

Thanveer has been involved in multiple similar cases.

He was arrested during a sting operation when he took the money from the complainant.

This arrest highlights the growing concern over online extortion and the exploitation of individuals through social media platforms. Authorities are urging the public to report any such incidents to prevent further exploitation.

