President of India to Visit Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari Reviews Security Arrangements

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Honourable President of India’s two-day visit to Hyderabad on the 21st and 22nd of this month, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari chaired a crucial meeting with senior state and central government officials to review the arrangements and ensure the visit proceeds smoothly and successfully.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for meticulous planning and coordination across multiple departments, in line with the Blue Book protocol, to guarantee a well-organized and secure visit. The meeting covered a wide range of logistical aspects, from security to health services, to ensure the visit is conducted in a seamless and dignified manner.

Also Read: Telangana Government to Distribute 5 Lakh Double-Bedroom Houses Soon, Process Underway

Key Directives from Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari:

Security Arrangements:

The Police Department was instructed to ensure adequate security measures, including a robust traffic plan and bandobast arrangements. The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and order throughout the President’s visit.

Fire Safety:

The Fire Department was directed to provide comprehensive firefighting arrangements, including fire tenders and trained staff at all key venues, ensuring safety protocols are followed rigorously.

Health Services:

The Health Department was asked to deploy qualified doctors and ancillary staff to ensure the availability of emergency medical services at all times during the visit.

Infrastructure and Road Maintenance:

The R&B Department was instructed to ensure barricading at designated venues and coordinate with the GHMC and Police Department to carry out necessary road repairs and maintenance, ensuring smooth transport during the visit.

Cleanliness and Sanitation:

The MAUD (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Department was tasked with ensuring cleanliness in and around the President’s accommodation and public event venues.

Power Supply:

The Energy Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all venues hosting the President’s events, guaranteeing that all proceedings go ahead without any disruptions.

Senior Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials, including DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary R&B Vikas Raj, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary B Venkatesham, Director Protocol Venkat Rao, CIPR Harish, and other key members of the administration.

These arrangements are being made to ensure that the visit is not only secure but also comfortable and well-organized. The government is working closely with all departments to ensure that the visit of the Honourable President of India is conducted successfully and according to the highest standards of protocol.