Hyderabad Anand Mahindra Launches School of Digital Media and Communication at Mahindra University

Hyderabad Anand Mahindra Launches School of Digital Media In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing education in digital media, Anand Mahindra, the Chancellor of Mahindra University, inaugurated the School of Digital Media and Communication (SDMC) in Hyderabad on Friday. This cutting-edge institution is set to provide students with world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and industry-relevant skills to prepare them for the ever-evolving digital landscape.

A State-of-the-Art Facility for Digital Education

The newly launched School of Digital Media and Communication boasts an impressive array of facilities designed to provide hands-on learning experiences. Key highlights of the infrastructure include:

Audiovisual Studio : A multi-camera shooting floor, equipped with an advanced lighting grid and production control room.

: A multi-camera shooting floor, equipped with an advanced lighting grid and production control room. Podcast Studio : A modern setup catering to the growing demand for podcast creation.

: A modern setup catering to the growing demand for podcast creation. Mobile Journalism (MoJo) Studio : Dedicated to empowering students with skills to produce high-quality journalism on mobile platforms.

: Dedicated to empowering students with skills to produce high-quality journalism on mobile platforms. Creator Studio : Designed for content creators to bring innovative ideas to life.

: Designed for content creators to bring innovative ideas to life. Immersive VR-XR Studio Floor : A cutting-edge space for Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR) applications.

: A cutting-edge space for Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR) applications. Apple Lab : A high-tech lab featuring Apple’s latest tools for creative and technical work.

: A high-tech lab featuring Apple’s latest tools for creative and technical work. Post-Production Facilities: Sophisticated editing suites with industry-standard software for seamless production workflows.

The facilities reflect Mahindra University’s commitment to equipping students with tools that meet global standards. These resources aim to foster creativity, enhance technical acumen, and build professional competence in the field of digital media.

Speaking at the event, Anand Mahindra, the visionary behind this initiative, emphasized the importance of creating future-ready leaders. He remarked:

“As we continue on our path of rapid growth and expansion, Mahindra University’s vision remains focused on nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, who will be innovative thinkers, compassionate citizens, and bold changemakers.”

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the institution’s dedication to excellence. He stated:

“We are introducing world-class facilities where students will have access to various professional and technical skills, enabling them to stay ahead in the competitive global market.”

New Academic Program: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC)

In line with the launch, Mahindra University has announced a Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) degree program, set to begin in the academic year 2025-26. This program aims to blend theoretical knowledge with practical training, ensuring that graduates are industry-ready.

Focus on Skill Development

The MJMC program will emphasize the following areas:

Investigative and digital journalism.

Multimedia content creation.

Ethical storytelling and audience engagement.

Emerging trends in media technologies like VR and AR.

International Collaboration and Research

Mahindra University has also made strides in promoting global academic engagement. Recently, the university hosted its second international conference, ICPEEV 2024, which brought together thought leaders, researchers, and industry experts to discuss cutting-edge topics in technology and education.

A Step Towards a Digital Future

The launch of the School of Digital Media and Communication aligns with the growing need for professionals skilled in digital communication. The institution is positioned to serve as a hub for innovation, fostering talent that can address the challenges of the digital age.

The Impact of the SDMC Launch

The establishment of the SDMC at Mahindra University underscores several key benefits:

Enhanced Career Opportunities: Graduates will be well-equipped to enter industries such as journalism, digital marketing, and multimedia production. Cutting-Edge Technology Access: Exposure to the latest tools and technologies ensures that students stay ahead of the curve. Global Perspective: With programs like MJMC and international conferences, students gain insights into global trends and practices.

Industry-Ready Professionals

By integrating state-of-the-art facilities with an industry-aligned curriculum, Mahindra University ensures that students receive holistic training. The focus is not just on theoretical learning but also on building practical skills through real-world applications.

Conclusion

The launch of the School of Digital Media and Communication at Mahindra University by Anand Mahindra marks a pivotal moment in the field of education. With its world-class infrastructure, forward-thinking programs, and commitment to innovation, the institution is poised to become a leader in digital media education. This initiative not only elevates Hyderabad’s status as a hub for educational excellence but also sets a new benchmark for digital media training in India.



