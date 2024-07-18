Hyderabad: ASI Mahboob to Take Legal Action Against Circulators of Fake Suspension News: Video

Hyderabad: A recent news report claiming that the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammed Mahboob from Bandlaguda for interfering in civil disputes is entirely false.

The report falsely alleges that ASI Mahboob’s unauthorized involvement in civil matters led to his suspension, which is beyond the purview of his official duties.

ASI Mohammed Mahboob has responded to this fake news, stating unequivocally, “In WhatsApp and newspapers, they are circulating fake news about my suspension. I am currently on duty; I am not suspended. I will file a case against those who are circulating this fake news. I am not involved in any civil dispute case. I will take action against them.” See video here:

ASI Mahboob emphasized that this misinformation is baseless and urged the public to disregard these rumors and rely on verified sources for accurate information.

He assured the public that he is dedicated to his duties and will address the spread of false information through appropriate legal channels.