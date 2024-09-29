Hyderabad at Risk of Flooding if Lakes Are Not Preserved, Warns Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has raised alarms about the potential for Hyderabad to experience severe flooding, similar to the recent crisis in Vijayawada, unless immediate measures are taken to protect the city’s lakes.

During a “Meet and Greet” event with the Southern California Telugu community, organized in collaboration with the local Consulate General, Vikramarka emphasized the alarming rate of encroachment on lakebeds for construction. He pointed out that houses are being built in riverbeds, posing serious risks for future generations.

“Hyderabad could be heading towards disaster,” he warned, stressing that builders are taking advantage of the situation by using impoverished communities as fronts for large-scale constructions. He underscored the government’s responsibility to protect both the wealth and lives of its citizens.

Vikramarka outlined the government’s initiatives aimed at safeguarding lakes for future generations, stating, “Hundreds of lakes have already disappeared, and it’s crucial to halt any further construction, particularly in lakebeds.” He also discussed plans to rejuvenate the Musi River by enhancing water quality and creating parks along its banks.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that families affected by the Musi rejuvenation project would be fully informed and provided with double-bedroom homes, educational opportunities for their children, and access to healthcare services. “The ultimate goal of the government is to ensure that these families live in a healthy environment,” he stated.

He reiterated that illegal houses constructed in Full Tank Level (FTL) zones would be demolished and clarified that decisions regarding buffer zones are still pending. Vikramarka affirmed the government’s commitment to offering double-bedroom homes to those living along the Musi River, highlighting the health risks associated with residing in polluted areas.

