Hyderabad Auto Drivers to Hold One-Day Bandh on August 14 Against Black-Marketing

The Telangana Auto Drivers' JAC Convenor Amanullah Khan asked whether the new auto rickshaws would be given at showroom prices or whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would  resign.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 July 2025 - 20:20
Hyderabad: Shake Hand Telangana Auto Drivers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced that it would be holding a one-day auto Rikshaw bandh in the city on August 14 to stop the auto rickshaw black-marketing.

The Telangana Auto Drivers’ JAC Convenor Amanullah Khan asked whether the new auto rickshaws would be given at showroom prices or whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would resign.

Speaking at a meeting organized at Hyderguda based NSS on Friday, Convener Amanullah Khan said showroom dealers were selling the autos at high prices in collusion with financiers. He demanded that strict action be taken to prevent the autos from outside districts from plying illegally in the city.

He demanded that two-wheeler taxis be banned in Hyderabad like in Bangalore and added that the auto meter charges be increased immediately.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has shrugged off his hands by granting new the auto permits. But he has not paid any attention to solving the problems of the auto drivers and others,” he alleged. He expressed regret that the problems of the auto drivers were not being solved due to the soft attitude of the auto union leaders in the city.

He demanded that cases be filed under the PD Act against those involved in the auto black-marketing and sent to jail. The JAC leaders Diamond Salim, Yahia, Mohammed, Latif, Hasmi, Razak, and others participated in the program.

