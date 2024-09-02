Hyderabad | Back-breaking Rides on Old City Roads Turn Nightmarish for Hyderabad Residents

Hyderabad: Navigating through certain road stretches in the old city has become a nightmare for commuters following the recent heavy rains.

Residents traveling through Misrigunj Road, Noorinagar, Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Yakut Pura, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Old Malakpet, Tallabkatta, Edi Bazaar, and other areas are facing back-breaking rides due to deteriorating road conditions.

In many of these areas, large potholes have formed, with the road surface severely eroded. “The potholes are large enough to trap a two-wheeler tire, causing many motorists to lose balance and fall,” said Mohd Zeeshan, a trader from Ismailnagar.

The road surfaces on Misrigunj Road and Mangalhat Road have been completely washed away. “Drivers are forced to navigate through stretches filled with potholes and craters. The situation worsens when it rains, as the water covers the road, making the potholes invisible,” said Ahmed Hussain, a resident of Aghapura.

A similar situation exists on the Golconda stretch between Fateh Darwaza and Golconda.

In addition to the poor road conditions, unhygienic surroundings are prevalent in several old city areas. On Monday afternoon, a large pile of garbage was left unattended near Samina Hospital in Tallabkatta. Along the lane leading to Yakutpura Main Road through Amannagar A, garbage was found littered at multiple points within the residential area.

The situation is no different in Ganganagar Yakutpura, Zafar Road, Amannagar B Chacha Garage, Nashemannagar, Jahanuma Lancer, and Kalapather Bilalnagar.

“Due to the rains, GHMC workers were unable to attend to their duties, leading to garbage not being collected from households. As a result, people dumped trash on the roadsides, which then washed into the drains during rain,” said Mujahid, a resident of Amannagar A.