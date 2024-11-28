Hyderabad Braces for Intense Winter Chill as IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and several districts in Telangana as the state prepares for a significant dip in temperature.

Winter is setting in across the region, with temperatures expected to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

IMD Yellow Alert Issued for Hyderabad and Telangana Districts

The yellow alert, issued by IMD Hyderabad, covers not only the city of Hyderabad but also several other districts across Telangana. This weather warning is in response to the expected cold spell, signaling residents to be prepared for cooler than usual conditions. The IMD has specifically extended the yellow alert to the following districts:

Adilabad

Hanumakonda

Jagtial

Jangaon

Kamareddy

Karimnagar

Komaram Bheem

Mancherial

Medak

Medchal Malkajgiri

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Peddapalle

Rajanna Siricilla

Rangareddy

Sangareddy

Siddipet

Vikarabad

Warangal

Yadadribhuvanagiri

These areas are expected to experience a noticeable chill as temperatures drop significantly, with some districts experiencing minimum temperatures as low as 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Adilabad Records Coldest Temperature in Telangana

Adilabad, a district in northern Telangana, recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Wednesday morning, reaching 8.7 degrees Celsius. This marks the coldest temperature observed in Telangana so far this season. The chilly conditions are likely to persist as winter takes hold in the region.

Winter Outlook for Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the temperatures are predicted to hover between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius over the next few days. Yesterday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius at Maredpally, signaling the start of the cold weather. While winters in Hyderabad are generally milder compared to the northern states of India, the current spell of cold weather is expected to bring a refreshing chill to the city.

Hyderabad’s winter weather is typically characterized by clear skies and cool mornings, with temperatures usually falling to 15-18 degrees Celsius in the city. However, during the peak of winter, occasional cold spells can bring temperatures down further, causing a sudden chill in the air.

Tips for Residents During Winter Chill

As Hyderabad and Telangana brace for the cold weather, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe. The IMD’s yellow alert urges people to wear warm clothes, especially during the early mornings and evenings when temperatures are at their lowest. Additionally, those living in rural areas and districts experiencing the coldest temperatures should ensure they have adequate heating and shelter.

Farmers are also advised to protect their crops from the early frost and chilly winds that can potentially affect agricultural yields. The IMD suggests that livestock owners keep animals warm and protect them from the adverse effects of the cold weather.

Impact on Daily Life and Travel

The onset of winter can sometimes disrupt normal daily life in Hyderabad, with residents adjusting to the sudden drop in temperatures. Schools, offices, and public transport may see slight changes in operating hours, particularly in the early mornings when the chill is at its peak.

Travelers flying into and out of the region should also be aware of potential delays or disruptions due to the cold weather, particularly in the northern parts of Telangana, where the temperatures are expected to be even colder.

Conclusion: Preparing for the Winter Season

With the IMD issuing a yellow alert for Hyderabad and multiple districts across Telangana, residents should prepare for a spell of colder weather. As temperatures are expected to dip significantly, it is essential to follow the weather advisory and stay safe during this time. While winter in Hyderabad is typically mild, this sudden cold spell is a reminder of the region’s unpredictable weather patterns during the colder months.

The coming days will see residents across Telangana bundling up for the chill, with the IMD monitoring the weather closely. As the yellow alert remains in place, people should stay informed about any further updates and adjust their plans accordingly to stay comfortable during the cold weather.