Hyderabad CM Cup 2024: District Swimming Championship Winners Revealed
Hyderabad: The CM Cup Hyderabad District Swimming Competition 2024 concluded with outstanding performances by young swimmers from various clubs across the city at the L.B. Stadium. The event featured boys and girls aged 10 to 17 in a variety of categories, with thrilling races and impressive timings.
200 Meters Freestyle Boys
1st Place: B. Advaith (L.B. Stadium) – 03:01.23 Sec
2nd Place: Kushal (L.B. Stadium) – 03:12.28 Sec
3rd Place: Arman (L.B. Stadium) – 03:29.01 Sec
200 Meters Freestyle Girls
1st Place: Vidhusi (Viswa Manya Club) – 02:59.12 Sec
2nd Place: Niyati (L.B. Stadium) – 03:07.62 Sec
3rd Place: Varvika (L.B. Stadium) – 03:27.17 Sec
200 Meters Breaststroke Boys
1st Place: Ammar (Priral Club) – 03:11.09 Sec
2nd Place: Yakshit Dara (Zion Sportz Swimming) – 03:22.09 Sec
3rd Place: Arihanth (L.B. Stadium) – 03:45.03 Sec
200 Meters Breaststroke Girls
1st Place: Shivani Reddy (Viswa Manya Club) – 03:19.19 Sec
2nd Place: Hamika Reddy (L.B. Stadium) – 04:14.09 Sec
3rd Place: Hamshini (HPS) – 04:16.03 Sec
100 Meters Breaststroke Boys
1st Place: Jordan (Gachibowli Swimming Pool) – 01:14.72 Sec
2nd Place: Yakshit Dara (Zion Sportz Swimming) – 01:36.52 Sec
3rd Place: Arihanth (L.B. Stadium) – 01:46.90 Sec
100 Meters Breaststroke Girls
1st Place: Neena Balh Kasturi (HPS) – 01:43.78 Sec
2nd Place: Tippi Sreegha (L.B. Stadium) – 01:56.12 Sec
3rd Place: Hamshini (HPS) – 01:59.01 Sec
50 Meters Backstroke Boys
1st Place: Md Umair Abdullah (Priral Club) – 37.29 Sec
2nd Place: G. Shreyas (L.B. Stadium) – 41.74 Sec
3rd Place: Harsh Raj (L.B. Stadium) – 48.53 Sec
50 Meters Backstroke Girls
1st Place: Aditi Nadella (Gachibowli Swimming Pool) – 33.43 Sec
2nd Place: Ananya Bandia (L.B. Stadium) – 40.72 Sec
3rd Place: M. Harshitha (L.B. Stadium) – 47.53 Sec
The competition witnessed remarkable young talents, with swimmers showcasing exceptional skills and determination in each event. The winners earned their place among the best in the district, while the event itself celebrated the spirit of competitive swimming in Hyderabad.