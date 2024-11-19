Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty Inaugurates Eco-Friendly Sanitary Napkin Incinerator at Govt. School, Azampura No.1

Hyderabad: In a significant move towards improving menstrual health and hygiene management in schools across Telangana, Hyderabad Collector Shri Anudeep Durishetty inaugurated an eco-friendly sanitary napkin incinerator at Government School, Azampura No.1, today. This initiative, aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding menstruation and ensuring proper disposal of sanitary waste, is part of the “Menstrual Equity” project by Youngistaan Foundation, supported by Altimetrik India Private Limited under its CSR program, in collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

The installation of this incinerator at Government School, Azampura No.1, marks the first of many such installations in the region. Under this project, a total of 10 incinerators will be installed in 10 government schools across Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, with the goal of benefiting over 2,500 girls annually. The initiative is part of a broader effort to address menstrual waste management in a safe, hygienic, and eco-friendly manner, while also reducing the stigma associated with menstruation through education and awareness campaigns.

Speaking at the event, Shri Anudeep Durishetty emphasized the importance of addressing menstrual hygiene and breaking the societal taboos surrounding it. He said, “You are the future of this nation, the builders of a brighter tomorrow. Change begins with you—a single mindset, a single school, a single revolution. Menstrual hygiene is a natural process, and together we must break the stigma surrounding it. These incinerators at Government Azampura No.1 School ensure proper hygiene and environmental safety. By adopting these practices, Government Azampura No.1 school can become a role model for others.”

In addition to the installation of incinerators, the event also featured a march-past by students, who shared their learnings on menstrual health and the importance of safe disposal. As part of the program, 10 Health Clubs have been formed across the participating schools—one in each school—to empower students to lead conversations about menstrual health, hygiene, and safe waste disposal practices. Students, teachers, and sanitation workers were recognized as ‘Proud Health Ambassadors’ with special badges, signifying their active role in promoting menstrual health education in their respective schools.

Yellamaty Arun Daniel Kumar, Founder and Director of Youngistaan Foundation, spoke about the impact of the initiative, highlighting the Foundation’s longstanding commitment to gender equality and health education. He said, “For the past six years, our Gender and Health program has educated over 10 lakh girls and women in Telangana on menstrual health. With the CSR support from Altimetrik India Private Limited, collaboration with TSIC and the Government of Telangana, this initiative will prevent over 1,70,000 sanitary pads from ending up in landfills annually. We are also forming 10 Health Clubs in each school to sustain these conversations, enabling children to lead impactful discussions and create healthier communities.”

The project’s CSR partner, Altimetrik India Private Limited, was represented by Arun Kumar, CSR Chairperson, Head of Product and Industry Practice. He expressed pride in supporting this vital initiative, stating, “Empowering young minds on menstrual health begins with providing them with the essential knowledge and resources. At Altimetrik, we take great pride in supporting the installation of sanitary pad incinerators across 10 government schools—a meaningful step in improving menstrual hygiene management. This initiative not only restores the dignity and confidence of young girls but also promotes a safer and more sustainable environment. Through these impactful initiatives, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fostering health, education, and equal opportunities, shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all.”

The eco-friendly incinerators are designed to offer an efficient and hygienic solution for the disposal of sanitary napkins, addressing a significant environmental concern. In addition to their practical benefits, the initiative also aims to empower young girls by providing them with the tools and knowledge to manage their menstrual health responsibly and with dignity.

This project is expected to have a long-term impact on menstrual health education in Telangana, reducing the environmental footprint of menstrual waste while promoting health, hygiene, and sustainability in schools. It also stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between government bodies, corporate entities, and civil society organizations in addressing critical public health issues.

As this initiative continues to grow, it promises to create lasting change in how menstrual health is perceived and managed, offering young girls the resources, education, and empowerment they need to lead healthy and dignified lives.