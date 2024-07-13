Hyderabad Dominates at Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter District Swimming Championship 2024

Hyderabad: The 9th Telangana Sub-Junior and Junior Inter District Swimming Championship concluded today at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, with Hyderabad swimmers showcasing exceptional performances and dominating the podium across multiple events.

The two-day championship, held on July 13th and 14th, also served as the selection trials for the Telangana Swimming Team for the upcoming 40th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championship and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship, scheduled from August 6th to 11th, 2024, in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

In the 200m Freestyle Group 2 Girls event, Meghana Nair from Hyderabad clinched the gold with a timing of 2:23.34, followed by Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth from Rangareddy at 2:25.46, and Hyderabad’s Devapalli Ritu Snehal securing bronze with 2:28.16.

Preethika Manduri from Hyderabad emerged victorious in the 800m Freestyle Group 1 Girls, clocking 10:47.56. Rangareddy’s Hema Varshini Jambuluri and Hyderabad’s Shambhavi Rai finished second and third, with timings of 10:56.79 and 11:12.95, respectively.

The 1500m Freestyle Group 2 Girls saw Jona Shiju from Hyderabad taking the gold with a time of 20:33.36. She was closely followed by her teammate Devapalli Ritu Snehal at 20:51.36, while Rangareddy’s Vilakshana Patel Porandla completed the top three with 21:09.89.

In the 100m Back Group 2 Girls, Shivani Karra from Hyderabad secured the first position with a swift 1:09.29. Rangareddy’s Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth and Ishi Agarwal finished in second and third places, timing 1:14.43 and 1:15.94, respectively.

Shivani Karra continued her impressive performance by winning the 200m Butterfly Group 2 Girls with a time of 2:39.54. Rangareddy’s Harshitha Varma Bhupathiraju and Hyderabad’s Merupula Likhitha Goud took the silver and bronze medals with timings of 2:55.15 and 3:04.45, respectively.

In the 200m Breast Group 1 Boys, Rangareddy’s Yashaswi Nune claimed gold with a timing of 1:14.91, narrowly beating his teammate Gowtham Chirumamilla, who finished at 1:15.75. Hyderabad’s Gajjala Virinchi Reddy secured third place with a time of 1:25.96.

The 400m Freestyle Group 1 Boys event was won by Varshith Dhulipudi from Hyderabad, who clocked 4:31.65. Rangareddy’s Edakkolathur Stash Joseph and Hyderabad’s Thanmay Rithwick Kasula followed with timings of 4:37.59 and 4:52.37, respectively.

In the 200m Freestyle Group 3 Boys, Rangareddy’s Abdul Hameed Eshaan took the top spot with a time of 2:34.95. His teammate Aashish Raj Nandikanti and Hyderabad’s Adhrith Kode completed the podium with 2:42.09 and 2:46.15, respectively.

The championship highlighted the young talents from Hyderabad and Rangareddy, setting the stage for an exciting national competition in August.