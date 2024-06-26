Hyderabad: Drinking Water Supply to be Disrupted for Two Days in These Areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that drinking water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Hyderabad for two days due to urgent repair works. Residents in the affected areas are urged to use water sparingly.

The disruption is caused by the urgent repair of the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house, part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II. The repair work is being undertaken on a war footing, and officials are working diligently to restore normalcy.

The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II is a critical water supply source for many parts of Greater Hyderabad. The unexpected need for repairs has necessitated a complete disruption of the water supply on Wednesday and Thursday in various areas under the jurisdiction of HMWSSB Operations and Maintenance Divisions – 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10(A), 10(B), 13, 14, 16, and 20. Some areas might experience partial disruption, while others may receive water with reduced pressure.

Affected Areas

The areas where the water supply will be disrupted include:

NPA

Mir Alam

Balapur

Maisaram

Barkas

Bhojagutta

Allabanda

Mekalamandi

Bholakpur

Chilkalguda

Tarnaka

Lalapet

Bouddha Nagar

Marredpally

Control Room

Railways

MES

Cantonment

Prakash Nagar

Patigadda

Hasmathpet

Ferozeguda

Gautam Nagar

Vaishali Nagar

BN Reddy Nagar

Vanasthalipuram

Autonagar

Alkapuri Colony

Mahendra Hills

Elugutta

Ramantapur

Uppal

Nacharam

Habsiguda

Chilkanagar

Beerappagadda

Budwel

Shastripuram

Meerpet

Badangpet

Shamshabad

The HMWSSB has advised residents to plan accordingly and conserve water during this period to minimize inconvenience.