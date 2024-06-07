Hyderabad: Drone-based aerial GIS survey for mapping of properties commences in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday announced the commencement of a comprehensive both drone-based aerial GIS survey and door-to-door surveys for mapping of all properties and utilities in GHMC jurisdiction.

The Corporation has desired to Implement GIS based Survey and Mapping of Properties and Utilities within GHMC limits in a view to leverage its Citizen centric Services and to Analyse, Visualize, and manage Spatial Data in Urban Planning, GHMC Commissioner D.Ronald Rose said in a release.

M/s Neo Geo Agency has been identified for executing the Project in 18- months. He said this initiative is a significant step towards enhancing urban planning, service delivery, and resource management in the city.

The main objective of the survey is to create detailed and accurate maps of all properties and utilities, Integrate various datasets across various departments of the Government of Telangana and provide a unified view of the urban landscape, and Improve decision-making processes for urban planning and development, the Commissioner said.

A Unique Identification Number will be generated for each Assessment for easy identification of the location of the property which will help GHMC in delivering Services to Citizens in an effective way in Door to door-to-door garbage Collection, Emergency / Disaster Management, and Community Engagement, he said.

This Unique Identification number will also be used across other departments like HMWS&SB, and TSSPDCL for providing seamless and quick public services which require collaboration of departments said Ronald.

The Drone data will be supplemented by a Ground survey for the Collection of field data and Surveyors will be deployed to capture the field data like Name of Building, Number of Assessments, Property Tax Number (PTIN), Water Connection Number (CAN), Electricity Number, Usage of the Building and the same will linked to the Unique Identification Number of the Property generated, he said.

To ensure the success of this project, he requested the cooperation of all residents and property owners in GHMC. Surveyors will be visiting homes to collect data after 1 month. A Public web Portal will also be enabled for citizens who can voluntarily link their Assessments on the GIS map which and help GHMC obtain inputs and express preferences, and participate in decision-making processes related to urban development and public utilities, he said

The data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be used solely to enhance urban management and service delivery, the Commissioner assured.