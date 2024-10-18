Hyderabad: Elderly Woman Scammed of Rs 13.9 Lakh in ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

In a distressing case of cybercrime, an 80-year-old retired woman from Hyderabad was duped out of Rs 13.9 lakh by fraudsters who posed as police officers. The scammers instilled fear in the victim, falsely accusing her of being involved in money laundering and threatening her with arrest. They claimed her mobile number was being misused by cybercriminals for illegal activities, including fraudulent advertisements and harassing messages.

The victim received a call from individuals claiming to be from the Lucknow police, warning her that she was implicated in criminal activities due to her phone number. Preying on her fear, they convinced her that she was under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Reserve Bank of India. The scammers further coerced the victim into transferring money into their bank accounts under the guise of clearing her name.

Cybercrime officials revealed that the victim, under pressure, shared her bank account details with the fraudsters. The criminals also advised her not to disclose the matter to anyone, claiming she was under a “digital arrest.”

Upon realizing she had been scammed, the victim filed a complaint with the cybercrime department, which has initiated an investigation into the incident.

To report cybercrime, call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. You can also reach out via WhatsApp at 8712665171.