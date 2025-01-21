Hyderabad Expert Trains Nepal Doctors on High-Resolution Ultrasound for Leprosy

Hyderabad: Dr. Suman Jain, Chief Research Medical Officer (CMRO) at the Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, recently led a specialized training session at the Nepal Leprosy Trust in Lalgadh, Nepal. Alongside Dr. Sujai Suneetha, she served as a resource faculty for a four-day advanced workshop on High-Resolution Ultrasound (HRUS) for early detection of leprosy.

The training aimed to enhance the diagnostic capabilities of the Nepal Leprosy Trust staff by equipping them with cutting-edge techniques to identify leprosy in its early stages. Key participants included Dr. Sofia, Mr. Roshan Lal, and Mr. Shyam, who underwent hands-on training in nerve ultrasound methods and gained insights into the latest advancements in leprosy diagnosis.

Dr. Jain commented, “It is an honor to contribute to this initiative. Early detection through HRUS will empower local medical professionals to provide better care and improve the quality of life for those affected by leprosy.”

A renowned expert in nerve ultrasound for leprosy, Dr. Jain has made significant contributions to the field with numerous publications in leading journals. Her expertise is pivotal in improving diagnostic approaches and advancing treatment strategies for the disease.

This initiative is expected to lead to earlier interventions, better disease management, and reduced impact of leprosy in Nepal, marking a significant step toward improving patient outcomes.