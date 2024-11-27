Hyderabad Food Safety Teams Expose Major Violations at Popular Eateries in Lakdikapul

The Commissioner of Food Safety’s inspection teams have uncovered significant violations at three prominent eateries in Hyderabad Food Safety Teams Expose Lakdikapul area: Shahi Dastarkhan, Badeymiyan Kabab, and Khan-E-Khas. These inspections, conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, have highlighted serious lapses in hygiene and food safety practices.

This revelation has raised concerns about the safety and quality of food served at these well-known establishments.

Hyderabad Food Safety Teams Expose Key Findings from the Inspections

The inspections revealed alarming details about unsanitary conditions and non-compliance with food safety regulations. Below is a summary of the violations detected at each eatery:

1. Shahi Dastarkhan

At Shahi Dastarkhan, the following violations were noted:

Unhygienic Infrastructure : Walls were greasy and ceilings showed signs of shedding particles. The flooring was in a poor state, with broken tiles and water stagnation.

: Pest Issues : Live cockroach infestation was found in the first-floor kitchen premises. No insect-proof screens were installed to prevent pest entry.

: Expired Food Items : Expired ingredients, such as Mango Masala, Coconut Milk, and Keora Water, were discovered in the storeroom and discarded immediately.

: Drainage Problems : Food waste accumulation caused water stagnation in the drains.

:

2. Khan-E-Khas

The inspection at Khan-E-Khas exposed disturbing lapses, including:

Pest Infestation : Evidence of rat fecal matter was found on shelves used to store raw food materials, indicating a possible rat infestation.

: Lack of Documentation : The management failed to maintain pest control records, medical fitness certificates for staff, and water analysis reports.

: Inadequate Infrastructure : Broken tiles and water stagnation were observed on the premises. The kitchen design lacked sufficient space for efficient cleaning and operations.

: Refrigeration Issues : The refrigerator was found in unhygienic condition, with vegetables and non-vegetarian items stored together, risking cross-contamination.

:

3. Badeymiyan Kabab

At Badeymiyan Kabab, the violations included:

Poor Hygiene : Cobwebs were spotted inside the kitchen. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves while preparing food.

: Improper Food Storage : Food items in the refrigerator were not labeled correctly.

: Unapproved Additives : Synthetic food colors, suspected to be used in kababs and Chinese dishes, were found and discarded.

: Non-Compliance with Regulations : No displayed food license, pest control records, or medical fitness certificates were available.

:

Impact of Food Safety Violations

These findings highlight the importance of adhering to food safety standards to protect public health. The violations observed can lead to serious consequences, including:

Health Hazards: Pest infestations and expired food products pose significant risks of foodborne illnesses.

Unlabeled and improperly stored food can result in allergic reactions or contamination. Reputational Damage: For popular establishments like Shahi Dastarkhan, Badeymiyan Kabab, and Khan-E-Khas, such revelations can damage their reputation and customer trust. Legal Repercussions: Failing to comply with food safety regulations can result in fines, suspension of licenses, and legal actions.

Food Safety Guidelines for Eateries

To ensure compliance with food safety standards, eateries should adhere to the following guidelines:

Maintain Hygiene

Keep kitchen premises clean and free of pests.

Install insect-proof screens and ensure regular pest control measures are in place.

Proper Storage

Label all food items accurately and store raw and cooked foods separately to prevent cross-contamination.

Employee Training

Train food handlers on hygiene practices and ensure they wear proper protective gear, such as hair caps and gloves.

Regular Audits

Conduct regular internal inspections to identify and rectify potential safety hazards.

Conclusion

The recent inspections at Shahi Dastarkhan, Badeymiyan Kabab, and Khan-E-Khas underscore the need for stringent food safety measures across all food business operators. These eateries must take immediate corrective actions to ensure the health and safety of their customers.

As customers, it is vital to stay informed about the hygiene practices of establishments we frequent. Public awareness and strict enforcement of food safety regulations can together foster a safer dining environment for all.