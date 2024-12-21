Hyderabad: Former Home Guard Climbs Tower in Protest at LB Stadium Over Unfair Dismissals (Lead)

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, a former Home Guard climbed a tower at LB Stadium today to protest against the unfair dismissal of 250 Home Guards in the state of Telangana. The protestor, identified as Anjaneyulu, served in various police stations across Hyderabad and is one of the many who has faced termination since the Telangana movement.

Anjaneyulu’s act of defiance came after he and other Home Guards have been waiting for over a year for the promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to be fulfilled. Reddy had assured that they would be reinstated in their positions once he assumed office, yet despite a year passing, little progress has been made. The Home Guards allege that they have been unfairly targeted and removed from their duties as part of a broader political strategy tied to their participation in the Telangana movement.

“We all have certificates, bank accounts, and health cards as proof of our identity and service,” said Anjaneyulu in a statement before climbing the tower. “But despite our dedication, we were dismissed without any regard for our contributions. Chief Minister Reddy promised to reinstate us, but we are still on the streets, waiting.”

The protest comes in the wake of a controversial discussion about the dismissed Home Guards in the state Assembly, where their termination was heavily debated. The former Home Guards claim they are being punished for their political activism during the Telangana movement, a cause that many of them supported in the past.

Local authorities have been engaged in talks with the protestor, but there has been no sign of resolution thus far. Meanwhile, fellow Home Guards rallied around LB Stadium, showing their support for Anjaneyulu’s desperate call for justice.

The dismissed Home Guards are demanding their reinstatement and support from the state government. “We served the people and our country, and we deserve recognition for our sacrifice,” stated another protestor. “We don’t want to be left behind. We want to continue serving and protecting our communities.”

The protest has drawn attention to the ongoing struggles of the Home Guards, many of whom feel abandoned by the state government. With tensions rising, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the growing unrest among this once-valued workforce.

As of now, the protestor has not shown any intention of coming down from the tower, and negotiations are continuing to ensure his safety. The issue has sparked wider conversations about the treatment of Home Guards in the region, and calls for the reinstatement of the dismissed personnel continue to echo across Hyderabad and beyond.