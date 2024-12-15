Hyderabad: Hindu Husband Abandons Muslim Woman in Forest After Marriage: Video

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of emotional manipulation and abandonment, a young woman from Bangalore, Rabia, has alleged that her Boyfriend, Vikram Manwar, abandoned her in a remote forest area in Siddipet district, Telangana. Rabia, who met Vikram on Instagram, has claimed that she was coerced into a relationship and marriage under duress, leading to her eventual abandonment.

According to Rabia, her relationship with Vikram began when they met on Instagram. Initially, Rabia rejected Vikram’s advances when he asked her to be his girlfriend. However, Rabia claims that Vikram repeatedly visited her paying guest accommodation, crying and pressuring her to accept his proposal. After Days of persistent insistence, she reluctantly agreed to be in a relationship with him.

Once in the relationship, Rabia says Vikram pushed for a live-in arrangement. Though initially hesitant, she eventually agreed after continued pressure from him. The couple lived together for eight months before Vikram told Rabia he wanted to marry her and move to Hyderabad.

After Getting Married in a Temple in Bengaluru, they arrived in Hyderabad, and Rabia’s life took a devastating turn. Vikram’s family allegedly rejected her, saying they would marry him to a wealthier girl. Despite his family’s objections, Vikram refused to abandon Rabia. However, Vikram’s family reportedly forced the couple to separate, with Vikram staying at his mother’s house and Rabia sent to live with his sister.

The tension continued to mount as Vikram’s family allegedly pressured him to leave Rabia. In one instance, Rabia claims Vikram asked her if she wanted to leave him. Rabia, emotionally drained and still wanting to be with him, replied that she didn’t want anything except to stay together.

Then Vikram told Rabia to end her life by consuming poison. Feeling betrayed and overwhelmed, Rabia attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills.

Vikram reportedly abandoned Rabia in the Vantimamidi forest area of Mulugu mandal, in Siddipet district. Rabia was left alone in the forest, but she managed to regain consciousness and contacted residents, who helped her get in touch with authorities. She was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Rabia has now demanded justice for what she describes as manipulation and abandonment in the name of love. She has accused Vikram of deceiving her and causing emotional distress. Local police have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to locate Vikram, who is currently on the run.