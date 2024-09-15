Hyderabad | Holiday Declared for Schools on September 17, Milad-un-Nabi Celebration Postponed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, including Secunderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Ranga Reddy districts, on September 17, 2024. The decision has been made in light of the grand Ganesh idol immersion processions that will take place throughout the city.

Originally, the government had scheduled a holiday for educational institutions on September 16 to mark Milad-un-Nabi. However, with both Milad-un-Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan coinciding, the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad have been rescheduled to September 19.

Earlier, on September 7, schools and colleges were also closed for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. The city has been bustling with religious activities, and this latest announcement is intended to alleviate the heavy traffic expected as thousands of devotees participate in the immersion processions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have already issued advisories for the week, with traffic diversions being implemented along key routes near Necklace Road (P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg) from September 10 to September 16. These diversions, aimed at managing the anticipated congestion, will be in effect from 3 PM until midnight, depending on traffic conditions.