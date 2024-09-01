Hyderabad Horror | Shocking CCTV Footage: Reckless Driving Incident in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of rash driving has been captured on CCTV in the NGOs Colony near Vivekananda Park, Vanasthalipuram. A car, driven recklessly, collided with a young woman, causing her serious injuries.

Local residents quickly intervened and apprehended the driver of the vehicle.

In these times, it is alarming to see how carelessly people are driving, showing a complete disregard for the safety and lives of others. This is truly a sad state of affairs.

Authorities have been urged to take strict action against reckless drivers to prevent such incidents and ensure road safety for all citizens.